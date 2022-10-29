BSU Men’s Hockey Gets 3-1 Upset Win Over Previously Unbeaten #2 St. Cloud State
The Bemidji State men’s hockey team earned a 3-1 upset win over previously unbeaten St. Cloud State on Friday at the Sanford Center. The Huskies came into the game with a 6-0 record and were ranked second in the latest USCHO national rankings.
BSU got down 1-0 in the early minutes of the game, but scored 3 unanswered goals to get the 3-1 win. Senior Elias Rosén sparked the Beavers late in the second period with an incredible one-handed assist to Jere Vaisanen as he was falling on the ice. Minutes later, freshman Adam Flammang scored his first career goal to get the Beavers a 2-1 lead. The BSU defense and sophomore Goaltender Mattias Sholl (17 saves) held its ground the rest of the way, and Alexander Lundman scored an empty-net goal in the third to secure the upset win.
With the home win over the Huskies, BSU is now 3-1-1 on the season and will travel to St. Cloud on Saturday to close out the home-and-home series with the Huskies.