BSU Men’s Hockey Get 2 More League Points with Win Over Ferris State

Lakeland News — Feb. 15 2024

Ahead of Thursday’s game against Ferris State, there were only six games left on the Bemidji State men’s hockey schedule as they were back home at the Sanford Center for part one of their conference series with the Bulldogs.

The Beavers were sitting at third in the CCHA standings, only three points back of first place Minnesota State, but with two more games left to play than the Mavericks. With only nine points separating first and sixth place, however, the regular season title and home ice in the CCHA playoffs were still up for grabs.

BSU was coming off a five-point weekend at Northern Michigan – they split their first series with the last-place Bulldogs back in January. Thursday’s game against Ferris State went into overtime, where Bemidji State came out on top 3-2.

The Beavers didn’t get all three points from Thursday’s results, but two is better than one, and they’re now unbeaten in their last three games.

