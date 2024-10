In men’s college hockey on Friday, 1-0 Bemidji State faced off with 16th-ranked St. Cloud State on the road in a home-and-home series.

The game was tied up 3-3 heading into the third period, but St. Cloud State was able to net one more in the final frame and beat Bemidji State 4-3. The teams will swap places as the series heads to the Sanford Center on Saturday, October 12th.