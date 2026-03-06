BSU Men’s Hockey Falls to Augustana in Game 1 of Mason Cup Quarterfinals

Bemidji State men’s hockey finds themselves in familiar territory.

One year ago, the 6-seeded Beavers were on the road at 3-seed Augustana in the Mason Cup quarterfinals, where they were able to win the best-of-three series and move on to the semis, and this year, they’re presented with the same exact scenario. BSU was coming off a win and a tie against St. Thomas to finish the regular season, hoping to carry some of that momentum into game one versus Augustana on Friday.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, as the Vikings led 4-0 after two periods. Connor McClennon was able to put the Beavers on the board with his 11th of the season, and a minute later, Oliver Peer scored his 20th of the year, but BSU couldn’t go any further and fell to Augustana 5-2.

The Beavers were down one game last year, however, before winning on Saturday and Sunday to move on. Game two of this year’s quarterfinals is at 6 p.m.