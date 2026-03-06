Mar 6, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Hockey Falls to Augustana in Game 1 of Mason Cup Quarterfinals

Bemidji State men’s hockey finds themselves in familiar territory.

One year ago, the 6-seeded Beavers were on the road at 3-seed Augustana in the Mason Cup quarterfinals, where they were able to win the best-of-three series and move on to the semis, and this year, they’re presented with the same exact scenario. BSU was coming off a win and a tie against St. Thomas to finish the regular season, hoping to carry some of that momentum into game one versus Augustana on Friday.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, as the Vikings led 4-0 after two periods. Connor McClennon was able to put the Beavers on the board with his 11th of the season, and a minute later, Oliver Peer scored his 20th of the year, but BSU couldn’t go any further and fell to Augustana 5-2.

The Beavers were down one game last year, however, before winning on Saturday and Sunday to move on. Game two of this year’s quarterfinals is at 6 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Warroad Warriors Hockey Generic Thumbnail

03-06-2026

Sports

Warroad Boys’ Hockey Beats Delano 6-3 To Move on to Class A Finals

Bemidji Basketball Generic sqk

03-06-2026

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Ends Season With Loss to Elk River in Section Semis

little falls basketball generic

03-05-2026

Sports

Little Falls Girls’ Basketball Falls Short of State Appearance With Loss to Willmar

Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Boys Hockey Generic Thumbnail

03-05-2026

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Takes OT Loss Against Rosemount in State Quarterfinals