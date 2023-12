Click to print (Opens in new window)

After pumping Lake Superior State for 7 goals and a win on Friday, the situation was reversed on Saturday, where the Lakers beat the Beavers 6-1. Bemidji State is now 5-5 in the CCHA but sit in fourth place, only five points out from first.

