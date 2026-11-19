The men’s college hockey season is starting to creep up on the two-month mark, and Bemidji State is currently sitting in seventh place in the CCHA, sporting a 1-3-2 conference record to go along with a 2-7-2 overall record. But despite the slow start, the Beavers are starting to trust the processing, keeping things such as building rapport, chemistry, and continuity front of mind.

Turnover is always a part of any collegiate sports team. However, adding 13 new players to a roster in one off-season is a signal that change is being sought out.

“Honestly, it’s good, it’s exciting,” said senior forward and captain Oliver Peer. “We got a lot of new a lot of new players, a lot of new guys, a lot of new personalities. So, I just think we’ve done a good job right away of kind of getting everybody acclimated and just getting better every day.”

“On the defensive side, the Beavers saw six players either graduate or transfer following last year’s Mason Cup quarterfinals exit. The team added five blue liners, including Joe Gramer and Luca D’Amato, to not only shore up the defense but also establish a new identity.

“We’ve been talking all week about [how] our reloading has to get better, and when we reload well, it gives a lot more confidence to our defenseman so they can stay up,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “But if we’re not in our reloading well, our defensemen’s gaps aren’t going to be good. But if we’re reloading well, our defensemen’s gaps are going to be good and that means we’re connected. Conversely, in the defensive zone, we have to make sure we kill plays earlier, we pin earlier.”

On offense, the Beavers are currently third in the CCHA in goals scored per game with 2.64. BSU boasts eight new forwards on the roster, including 2026 World Juniors participant Jiří Klíma, who leads the team with seven goals, and Ferris State transfer Carter Rapalje, who’s tied for second on the team in goals with three.

Reed stated, “When we started practicing and skating, I thought to myself, I was like,’ Wow, these guys—they’re young, but they’re good. They can score.”

“Guys coming in, they might not know the systems very well, and it’s been good to see those guys produce,” said junior defenseman and captain Luke Roelofs. “If we can keep doing that, our older guys are going to keep producing as well, and you know, it’s going to be good once we get to playoffs.”

And change is still a common pattern for the Beavers. Serratore has already made multiple line shifts and switched out goalies for the first time last Saturday, giving senior Raythan Robbins his first run after having Max Hildebrand at the back end to start the year.

“We’re trying to find the right chemistry,” Serratore added. “You lose a game or lose a couple games, that changes the whole complexion of what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. We’re just trying to create competition, we’re trying to let things play out. And hopefully again, by doing that, the cream rises to the top.”

Another point of immediate concern for the Beavers is putting together a wire-to-wire exceptional performance on the ice.

We’ve, at times, do a good job of being a complete team, and at times we struggle with that, and that’s kind of when pucks get in the back of our net,” explained junior defenseman and captain Hudson Thornton. “If we can limit our small mistakes and find a way to be a complete team for 60 minutes, then like I said, it’s going to be a good season for us.”

BSU will look to get back in the win column this upcoming Friday when they face Lake Superior State on the road.