BSU Men’s Hockey Denies St. Thomas a Saturday Win to Close Out Regular Season

Prior to Saturday, Bemidji State men’s hockey had not lost to St. Thomas at home since the Tommies joined the CCHA in 2021. With St. Thomas leaving next season to join the NCHC, the Beavers just needed to go one more game without losing to the Tommies to make it a clean sweep.

BSU celebrated Senior Night before Saturday’s game in what was more than likely the Beavers’ final home game this year. In the second, BSU was down 1-0 when Maxon Vig lit the lamp on the power play to tie the game. The goal was initially waved off, but the call was reversed on review.

At the end of the second period, Vann Yuhas got his second goal of the season to give the Beavers the lead, but early in the third, the Tommies’ Caige Sterzer put on move on BSU goaltender Max Hildebrand to tie the game once again.

The game ended in a 2-2 tie with St. Thomas getting the extra point in the shootout, but BSU never let the Tommies win at the Sanford Center in their entire time in the CCHA.

According to the conference standings coming into Saturday’s game, Augustana, St. Thomas, and Michigan Tech each only needed a regulation win to make a claim as regular season champs, but Minnesota State was the only team able to come away with a regulation victory, giving them the three points needed to win the MacNaughton Cup for the second season in a row.

The Beavers will play at Augustana this weekend to begin their run in the Mason Cup playoffs. Last year, they beat the Vikings in three games in the quarterfinals.