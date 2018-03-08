DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU Men’s Hockey Defenseman Whitecloud Signs With Golden Knights

Collin Talbert
Mar. 8 2018
Leave a Comment

Bemdiji State University sophomore defenseman Zach Whitecloud has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. The Brandon, Manatoba native will wear No. 2, and is expected to join the team on Saturday in Buffalo.

Whitecloud will become the ninth Beaver to skate in the NHL, following Jim McElmury, Dale Smedsmo, Gary Sargent, Joel Otto, Andrew Murray, Matt Climie, Matt Read, and Brad Hunt (also in the Vegas organization).

He appeared in 36 games as a sophomore this season for Bemidji State, finishing seventh on the team in scoring with 19 points (4G-14A). He also recorded a team-high 51 blocked shots, and played a huge piece in the Beavers special teams.

In his BSU career, Whitecloud was named to the 2016-17 WCHA All-Rookie Team, WCHA All-Academic Team, and a two-time WCHA Player of the Week.

Collin Talbert
Contact the Author Collin Talbert
ctalbert@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents 1120 – Building Workplaces That Work For Women

On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Allyson Zimmermann, Executive Director of Catalyst Europe. Catalyst is a global
Posted on Mar. 3 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents 1120 - Building Workplaces That Work For Women

Posted on Mar. 3 2018

Lakeland Currents 1118 - Minnesota GreenStep Cities

Posted on Feb. 23 2018

Lakeland Currents 1119 - 2018 Legislative Session Preview

Posted on Feb. 16 2018

Lakeland Currents 1117 - Revisiting the Brain Gain in Rural Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Backroads: Harper's Chord

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.