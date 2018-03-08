BSU Men’s Hockey Defenseman Whitecloud Signs With Golden Knights

Bemdiji State University sophomore defenseman Zach Whitecloud has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. The Brandon, Manatoba native will wear No. 2, and is expected to join the team on Saturday in Buffalo.

Whitecloud will become the ninth Beaver to skate in the NHL, following Jim McElmury, Dale Smedsmo, Gary Sargent, Joel Otto, Andrew Murray, Matt Climie, Matt Read, and Brad Hunt (also in the Vegas organization).

He appeared in 36 games as a sophomore this season for Bemidji State, finishing seventh on the team in scoring with 19 points (4G-14A). He also recorded a team-high 51 blocked shots, and played a huge piece in the Beavers special teams.

In his BSU career, Whitecloud was named to the 2016-17 WCHA All-Rookie Team, WCHA All-Academic Team, and a two-time WCHA Player of the Week.