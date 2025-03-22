Mar 22, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Men’s Hockey Defenseman Follmer Signs Pro-Deal With ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears

Another day and another BSU Men’s Hockey player signing a pro-deal. This time defenseman Tony Follmer, who is inking a standard player contract with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

The Missouri native played four years at Bemidji State, appearing in 129 games while amassing 12 total points on 3-goals and 9-assists. Follmer is a 3-time CCHA scholar athlete, a CCHA All-Academic team selection, and an AHCA All-American Scholar.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Cocomelon Ad

Brainerd Ymca

Mndva Web Ad

Related News

Arts & Entertainment

In-Focus: Bemidji High and Concordia College Collaborate in Latest Choir Performance

Sports

Nevis Boys’ Basketball Holds On to Beat Henning in Class A Quarterfinals

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Goaltender Mattias Sholl Inks Pro Deal with ECHL’s Greenville

Crime

State Sen. Eichorn Resigns After He Was Charged with Soliciting a Minor for Prostitution