Mar 22, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger
BSU Men’s Hockey Defenseman Follmer Signs Pro-Deal With ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears
Another day and another BSU Men’s Hockey player signing a pro-deal. This time defenseman Tony Follmer, who is inking a standard player contract with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.
The Missouri native played four years at Bemidji State, appearing in 129 games while amassing 12 total points on 3-goals and 9-assists. Follmer is a 3-time CCHA scholar athlete, a CCHA All-Academic team selection, and an AHCA All-American Scholar.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Arts & Entertainment