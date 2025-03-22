BSU Men’s Hockey Defenseman Follmer Signs Pro-Deal With ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears

Another day and another BSU Men’s Hockey player signing a pro-deal. This time defenseman Tony Follmer, who is inking a standard player contract with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

The Missouri native played four years at Bemidji State, appearing in 129 games while amassing 12 total points on 3-goals and 9-assists. Follmer is a 3-time CCHA scholar athlete, a CCHA All-Academic team selection, and an AHCA All-American Scholar.