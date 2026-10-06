BSU Men’s Hockey Defeats St. Cloud State in Overtime To Open Season

Turnover anywhere typically signals a desire to change, and with Bemidji State men’s hockey introducing 13 new players to the roster, the Beavers are looking to follow a different script in the 2026-27 season.

The opening scene began with a match against St. Cloud State, a team BSU had not beaten in their previous seven meetings. Tom Serratore was taking in his last season opening from the Sanford Center as the Beavers hosted the Huskies on Saturday.

Bemidji State was 2-0 after an early goal from Max Namestnikov and a missile from Jake McLean in the second, but the Huskies barked back to tie it 2-2 and forcing overtime. Three minutes into OT, Hudson Thornton was there to put the Huskies to bed, giving BSU a 3-2 victory over St. Cloud Tech to open the season.

Max Hildebrand recorded 24 saves for the Beavers. On Monday, Thornton was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week.