BSU Men’s Hockey Could Play Spoiler Against St. Thomas in Final Series of Regular Season

There will be two teams playing with vastly different mindsets this weekend when BSU men’s hockey takes the ice with St. Thomas at the Sanford Center for the final series of the regular season.

Of course, both will be trying to win, but the Beavers, who cannot finish higher than their current standing of sixth place in the conference, are trying to avoid dropping to the 7-seed heading into the CCHA playoffs. Conversely, the Tommies are trying to raise the MacNaughton Cup, the trophy awarded to the regular season conference champion.

Bemidji State could play spoiler, but it’s not necessarily their focus with the postseason looming.

“We’re not worrying about being a spoiler to St. Thomas as much as we’re worried about playing good hockey for the Beavers,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “And then, obviously, if you win and you play the spoiler, ah, you look back and say, ‘That was kind of fun.’

“But we have to play mature hockey because, you’re going to have to play mature hockey next weekend,” he continued. “There’s nothing worse than going into the quarterfinal [and not playing well]. Quarterfinals are nerve-wracking, [a] two out of three [game series]. So you just want to be in a good spot and a good place mentally going into next weekend.”

Kirklan Irey, the Beavers’ senior forward and captain, agreed with his coach’s sentiments.

“That’s been our mindset,” he said. “We haven’t been looking at the standings, like, we know what we have to bring to the table. And our mindset this week is to go and get two wins. That’s our mindset every weekend, and I think going into this weekend playing St. Thomas, we know we’re always gonna have a battle against them so we know what to expect.”

Playoff upsets notwithstanding, it is more than likely that Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday the 28th will mark the final two home games of the season for Bemidji State.