BSU Men’s Hockey Completes Sweep of Northern Michigan on Saturday

On Saturday, Bemidji State men’s hockey was trying to complete their sweep of CCHA foe Northern Michigan and pick up their first six-point weekend of season.

Early in the first period, Oliver Peer was out front and gave the Beavers the 1-0 lead. After an early Wildcat goal in the second, Kasper Magnussen answered with his second goal in two games to make it 2-1 BSU, and late in the second period, Peer scored again with a 5-3 advantage to make it 3-1.

BSU won 6-2 to stay make it a six-point weekend, just what they were looking for, and they’re still atop the CCHA standings. Peer ended up having a hat trick and Magnussen ended the game with two goals.