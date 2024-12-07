BSU Men’s Hockey Beats Lake Superior State to Keep Streak Going

BSU men’s hockey has been on a hot streak in the past few weeks. The Beavers came into the weekend unbeaten in their last five contests, including wins over 4th-ranked Minnesota and 16th-ranked North Dakota, both of which sandwiched a five-point weekend in CCHA play against St. Thomas.

But Bemidji State couldn’t take a breath just yet, as they were on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Friday facing off with Lake Superior State, who currently sits atop the conference standings. The Beavers were 1-3 in their previous four games in Sault St. Marie.

Bemidji State went on to win 4-2 over Lake Superior State. The Beavers have extended their unbeaten streak to six games and are now 5-3-1 in CCHA play.