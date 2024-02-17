Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Hockey Beats Ferris State 4-1, Takes 5 of 6 Points from Series

Lakeland News — Feb. 16 2024

Bemidji State men’s hockey was hosting Ferris State on Friday for Make-A-Wish Night, where there would be a teddy bear toss after the Beavers’ first goal of the game.

That would have to wait at first as the Bulldogs led 1-0 in the first period, but in the second, the Beavers tied things up and the bears started flying on the ice. Bemidji State went on to beat Ferris State 4-1.

The Beavers take five of the six points from the series with the Bulldogs and are now in first place in the CCHA standings, two points in front of St. Thomas, whom they play next week.

