BSU Men’s Hockey Associate Head Coach Winter to Serve as Video Coach for Team USA

BSU men’s hockey associate head coach Travis Winter will serve as the video coach for Team USA at the upcoming 2026 World Junior Championships, taking place here in Minnesota.

He joins a staff headed by Minnesota’s current head coach Bob Motzko that has several other coaches from colleges around the United States, including Boston College and Augustana.

Winter has spent the past 11 seasons on the bench at Bemidji State next head coach Tom Serratore and was a former captain under him as well in his senior season. He played for the Beavers from 2005-2009, leading the team to their first and only Division I Frozen Four.

This will be his first time coaching for the U.S. National Junior Team, which has won gold at the previous two World Juniors.