BSU Men’s Hockey Announces Addition Of Tyler Vold For 2017-18

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bemidji State University men’s ice hockey team has announced the addition of Tyler Vold, a defender from Andover, Minn. Vold has signed the necessary NCAA paperwork and plans to begin his Beaver Hockey career in the fall of 2017.

All signees are contingent upon admission to BSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center.

* Tyler Vold (D, 5-10, 168; 9/1/1996; Andover, Minn.) is in his second full season in the North American Hockey League with the Minnesota Wilderness. In 59 of 60 games on the Wilderness’ blueline in 2016-17, Vold has six goals and 30 assists to rank ninth on the league’s defensemen scoring list with 36 points. His 30 assists tie him for top honors among his teammates and sixth among NAHL blueliners. Averaging more than 0.61 points per game, the team captain has logged a point in 22 games this season and has posted 12 multi-point games, including a pair of three-assist nights, Oct. 21 and Nov. 12. He currently carries a +10 plus/minus rating. In addition, Vold was selected to compete for Team Central in the 2017 NHAL Top Prospects games in February.

The Wilderness is 32-22-4-2 this season and as the second place team in the league’s Central Division, Minnesota has clinched a spot in the NAHL’s postseason.

In his first NAHL season, Vold was a key contributor, leading the Wilderness deep into the playoffs. In 58 regular season games, he posted 26 points (2g-24a) and finished the year as a +6 plus/minus. In nine playoff games, he posted an additional goal. Vold also logged two games in the United State Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers during the 2015-16 season.

Also a member of the Andover High School boy’s hockey team from 2011-15, Vold recorded 118 points (36g-82a) in 100 games for the Huskies. In addition, he also participated in the Team Northwest Summer and Development Program.

“Tyler is a very well rounded two-way defenseman who has played a lot of junior hockey over the past two seasons,” said Eddie Olczyk, BSU’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. “He logged large minutes for his team this year and was a big part of their success during the regular season.

“Tyler played this year under new Wilderness Head Coach Tim Madsen. Tim expects his players to do things the right way all the time and to take pride in their details and habits. Tyler’s experience of playing for Tim is going to help him greatly as he transitions to college hockey.”

Olczyk added, “Tyler’s ability to take away time and space, skating, puck-moving and generating offense from the blue line are qualities that will fit very nicely within our defensive core. His high character and great work ethic are undoubted reasons why he was named captain of the Wilderness this season.

“We are thrilled to see Tyler in the green and white next year and to also be adding another Minnesota native to our lineup.”

BSU’s regular period signee joins Brendan Harris (Henderson, Nev.) a forward for the Wenatchee Wild (BCHL), Brad Johnson (Chesterfield, Mo.), a Fargo Force (USHL) defender, and Bloomington Thunder (USHL) forward Ethan Somoza (Simi Valley, Calif.), who both signed NCAA National Letters of Intent with the Beavers during the early signing period.

The Beavers finished the 2016-17 campaign with an overall record of 22-16-3, to mark the first time BSU has posted at least 22 wins since the 2009-10 season. Bemidji State also recorded a 20-6-2-2 record in WCHA play, to set a program record for wins as a member of the league (since 2010-11), won its 22nd conference title and its first as a member of the WCHA, the MacNaughton Cup and treated its dedicated fans to a Sanford Center-record 13 home wins.