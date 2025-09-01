BSU Men’s Hockey Announces 4 Seniors as Captains for 2025-26 Season

The start to the Bemidji State Men’s Hockey season is only 32 days away. The Beavers will begin their 2025-26 campaign against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in Anchorage, and when the puck drops on October 3, it will be four seniors leading them into battle.

Kirklan Irey will don the “C” on his chest, becoming the 64th captain in program history to do so. It will be the senior forward’s first year wearing a letter in college, but he did captain the Sioux City Musketeers to a Clark Cup Championship in his final season of junior hockey.

Defenders Vince Corcoran and Mitch Wolfe, as well as forward Adam Flammang, were named alternate captains. All three have been part of a leadership group either in high school or while playing junior hockey.