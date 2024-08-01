BSU Men’s Hockey Announces 2024-25 Team Captains

The college hockey season may still be a few months away, but on Wednesday, the Bemidji State men’s team announced their captain and alternates for the 2024-25 season.

Fifth-year senior Jackson Jutting will wear the “C” on his chest and serve as the 63rd captain in program history. It will be the second time wearing a letter in his career at BSU after the forward spent last season as an alternate captain. Last year, Jutting was named the CCHA’s co-best defensive forward after posting 22 points in 27 games.

Forwards Eric Martin, Austin Jouppi, and Jere Vaisanen will have the alternate captain “A” adorning their sweaters. All Beaver captains are voted on by returning players during the offseason.

In other men’s hockey news, the Beavs have added an exhibition game to next season’s schedule, a January 3rd showdown with the University of Manitoba Bisons at the Sanford Center. It will be the 33rd meeting between the two teams, and the first since 2007.