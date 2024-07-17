Jul 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Golf’s Schoepp 1st on Team to Be CSC Academic All-American

Bemidji State golfer Logan Schoepp became the first student-athlete on the men’s team to be named a College Sports Communicator Academic All-American, earning At-Large Third Team honors.

The sophomore is one of 50 student-athletes in Division II across five sports to be honored and did so by achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA over his first two years as a Beaver.

Schoepp was second on the team with a 75.0 scoring average through 24 rounds while posting two top-10 individual finishes, including winning the BSU Invitational last fall. He was an all NSIC Second Team selection this season.

