Jul 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
BSU Men’s Golf’s Schoepp 1st on Team to Be CSC Academic All-American
Bemidji State golfer Logan Schoepp became the first student-athlete on the men’s team to be named a College Sports Communicator Academic All-American, earning At-Large Third Team honors.
The sophomore is one of 50 student-athletes in Division II across five sports to be honored and did so by achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA over his first two years as a Beaver.
Schoepp was second on the team with a 75.0 scoring average through 24 rounds while posting two top-10 individual finishes, including winning the BSU Invitational last fall. He was an all NSIC Second Team selection this season.