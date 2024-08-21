BSU Men’s Golf Picked to Finish 4th in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

The NSIC released their preseason coaches’ poll for men’s golf Wednesday morning, and Bemidji State was picked to finish fourth overall.

The Beavers finished tied for third in last year’s NSIC Championships.

The conference also released this season’s Golfers to Watch, and junior Logan Schoepp was selected for the Beavs. He ranked second on the team in total average score a year ago and finished ninth at the conference championship.

BSU begins their campaign with the Bemidji State Invitational on September 9th and 10th. It’s their only home tournament of the fall season.