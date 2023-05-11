BSU Men’s Golf Looks to Continue Historic Season at NCAA Super Regional

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s been an historic season for the Bemidji State men’s golf team. The Beavers clinched their first NSIC Championship in 23 years with a one-stroke win over Winona State back on April 23rd. That also clinched BSU’s first team appearance in the NCAA Super Regional since 2012.

BSU’s five-member team is a mix of old and young with two upperclassmen in Ben Corbid and Jack Southard, along with three promising freshmen in Rylin Petry, Caden Lick, and Logan Schoepp.

Earlier this week, BSU men’s golf head coach Ekren Miller was named NSIC Coach of the Year. Petry earned 1st team All-NSIC honors and Corbid was named to the NSIC Second Team.

The Beavers begin play at the NCAA Super Regional at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minnesota on Thursday at 9:10 AM.