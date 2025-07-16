BSU Men’s Golf Coach Miller Resigns After 16 Years, Accepts Head Job at NDSU

Bemidji State University men’s golf head coach Ekren Miller has resigned after 16 years at the helm and has accepted the head coaching job at North Dakota State University.

BSU was Miller’s first head coaching job, and while there, he twice led the Beavers to the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament.

The former BSU golfer coached the Beavers to three top 5 finishes in the NSIC, including a team championship in 2023 that earned him conference coach of the year honors. He saw two Beaver men’s golfers win the individual NSIC title as well.

Miller will be replacing current Bison head coach Steve Kennedy following his decision to retire after 12 seasons at NDSU.