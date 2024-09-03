BSU Men’s Basketball to Begin 2024-25 with Exhibition vs. Gophers

Bemidji State men’s basketball has announced their schedule for the upcoming 2024-25. This year, they’ll begin on the road at the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City, Missouri starting November 8th, where they will play two games – one against Central Missouri, the other versus Arkansas – Monticello – on back-to-back days.

But before heading there, the Beavers will be playing an exhibition game three weeks earlier in the Twin Cities against the University of Minnesota. It will take place on Saturday, October 19th at Williams Arena.

The Beavs return leading scorer John Sutherland to this year’s lineup. He averaged 20 points per game for the Green and White.

Other notable games this year include BSU’s home opener on November 13th against Valley City State and their NSIC opener on the road versus Minnesota Crookston on December 6th.