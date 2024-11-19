BSU Men’s Basketball Handles Minnesota Morris at Home 105-62

After losing their first game of the season, BSU men’s basketball has answered back with two wins in a row, including a 96-72 win in their home opener last Wednesday versus Valley City State.

On Tuesday, they hosted Minnesota Morris. The Beavers had only lost once in 10 meetings with the Cougars and won the last six straight contests.

After the game, make that the last seven contests: Bemidji State handled Minnesota Morris 105-62. The 43-point margin is the second largest between the two teams behind a 45-point BSU victory back in February of 2003.