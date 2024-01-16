Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Basketball Gets 93-58 Win Over Winona State on Saturday

Lakeland News — Jan. 15 2024

Bemidji State hosted Winona State on Saturday in men’s college basketball, where they were coming off a two-point overtime loss to #2 Minnesota State.

BSU pulled away to beat Winona State 93-58 and net their 10th win of the season. They’re now 6-4 in conference play and currently sit at fifth place in the NSIC standings.

Dalton Albrecht had his ninth double-double of the season and John Pecarich, the freshman from Brainerd, had a career-high 12 points.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Women’s Basketball Falls to Winona State in a 44-43 Heartbreak

BSU Women’s Hockey Blanked by Minnesota Duluth 7-0 on Saturday

BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to #7 Minnesota-Duluth on the Road

BSU Men’s Hockey’s Pohlkamp, Magnussen Return from World Junior Championship

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.