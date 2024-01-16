BSU Men’s Basketball Gets 93-58 Win Over Winona State on Saturday
Bemidji State hosted Winona State on Saturday in men’s college basketball, where they were coming off a two-point overtime loss to #2 Minnesota State.
BSU pulled away to beat Winona State 93-58 and net their 10th win of the season. They’re now 6-4 in conference play and currently sit at fifth place in the NSIC standings.
Dalton Albrecht had his ninth double-double of the season and John Pecarich, the freshman from Brainerd, had a career-high 12 points.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.