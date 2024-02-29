BSU Men’s Basketball Ends Season in 1st Round After Sioux Falls Nails Buzzer Beater

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In men’s college hops, Bemidji State was at Sioux Falls on Wednesday for the first round of the NSIC postseason tournament.

With just over 10 seconds to go in the second half, the Beavers tied things up 66-66 and just needed a stop on the other end to send it to overtime. But Jack Thompson got one to fall at the buzzer for the Cougars, giving Sioux Falls their first win over Bemidji State this season.

The Beavers won both regular season meetings with the Cougars, the first one decided by a last-second shot as well. The 68-66 loss is a tough way to go, and BSU’s 2023-24 men’s basketball campaign comes to a close.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today