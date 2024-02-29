Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Basketball Ends Season in 1st Round After Sioux Falls Nails Buzzer Beater

Feb. 28 2024

In men’s college hops, Bemidji State was at Sioux Falls on Wednesday for the first round of the NSIC postseason tournament.

With just over 10 seconds to go in the second half, the Beavers tied things up 66-66 and just needed a stop on the other end to send it to overtime. But Jack Thompson got one to fall at the buzzer for the Cougars, giving Sioux Falls their first win over Bemidji State this season.

The Beavers won both regular season meetings with the Cougars, the first one decided by a last-second shot as well. The 68-66 loss is a tough way to go, and BSU’s 2023-24 men’s basketball campaign comes to a close.

