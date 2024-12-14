BSU Men’s Basketball Downs Northern State in a Thriller at Home

BSU men’s basketball was at home Friday playing Northern State. The Beavers were on a two-game skid and were searching for that first conference victory.

The game was tied 70-70 with under a minute to play. Jalen Patterson, who led BSU in scoring with 20 points, added an extra two with just half a second left on the clock.

BSU downed Northern State in a thriller 72-70. The Beavs picked up their first win of the season in NSIC play, halting their two-game skid.