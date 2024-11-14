BSU Men’s Basketball Defeats Valley City State in Home Opener

BSU men’s basketball started the year with an exhibition game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers then hit the road again to officially open the season at the Central Region Challenge, where they went 1-1 on the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Beavers returned to Bemidji for their home opener against Valley City State, a team they had played 54 times but only twice in the past two years.

Bemidji State pulled away in the second half to beat Valley City State 96-72 and win their fourth home opener in a row. The Beavers are now 2-1 and play again next Tuesday when they host Minnesota Morris.