Bemidji State men’s basketball beat rival St. Cloud Tech in a double overtime thriller on Saturday 103-102. The Beavers are now on a two-game win streak, and Dalton Albrecht earns NSIC Player of the Week for his efforts in getting the game-winning basket at the buzzer.

