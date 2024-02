Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji State men’s basketball team was taking on Northern State at Home Tuesday, where the Beavers were trying to avenge a loss to the Wolves in Aberdeen back in December.

Bemidji State went on to win 86-70 over Northern State. John Sutherland had 28 points, Dalton Albrecht added 26, and BJ Davis had 10.

