Dec 20, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s B-Ball’s 2nd-Half Comeback vs. St. Cloud State Falls Short

Bemidji State men’s basketball was hosting St. Cloud State on Thursday. The Beavers came in 1-3 in conference play and had a chance to gain some ground in the standings.

BSU’s second-half comeback would fall short, where they lost 88-75 to St. Cloud State. But a silver lining for the Beavs was that John Sutherland returned to the court for the first time this season. He played 25 minutes and finished with 11 points.

