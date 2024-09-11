Sep 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s and Women’s Golf Host Lone Home Tournaments of the Year

Bemidji State men’s and women’s golf were hosting their lone home tournaments of the year on Monday and Tuesday. The men were hosting the 73rd annual Bemidji State Invitational, and the women were hosting the Tracy Lane Memorial Golf Tournament.

After round one, the BSU men were leading the pack at +6, while the women sate squarely in 5th place.

Koby Kuenzal was the top finisher for the men’s team, shooting back-to-back 71s for a two-round even par. BSU wins the invitational, although they actually had three teams playing, with Bemidji State White rounding out the top five.

BSU women finish 6th in the Tracy Lane Memorial. Trista Bilden was the top finisher for the Beavs, shooting a 178 for 21st overall.

