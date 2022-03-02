Lakeland PBS

BSU Lifts Mask Mandate for Indoor, Non-Academic Spaces

Emma HudziakMar. 2 2022

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, Chancellor Devinder Malhotra, has recently announced that for colleges and universities in counties with a “low or a “medium” level of COVID-19, can immediately communicate that face masks are no longer required in indoor public settings, in accordance with the updated CDC guidance.

As for Bemidji State University, face coverings are no longer required in indoor, non-academic spaces. These spaces include, Campus resident halls, the Gillett Wellness Center, on-campus dining facilities, Hobson Memorial Union, or at home intercollegiate athletic events.

Since Beltrami County has been recently rated as a “medium” level in COVID-19 ranking, the message from Chancellor Malhotra indicates that BSU can immediately end their indoor face covering requirements. That being said, per Former BSU President, Faith Hensrud, said, that face coverings in Academic Spaces and Offices will remain in effect for short term.

 

 

 

