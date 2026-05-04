May 4, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick
BSU Invites ‘Replant Our Roots’ Donors to Tree-Planting Ceremony
Bemidji State University’s Replant Our Roots campaign recently invited graduates and community members to purchase a tree to plant on campus to replace a portion of the trees that were lost during last summer’s massive wind storm. Nearly 30 donors got their hands dirty on Monday as they came onto campus themselves to plant the trees they funded.
More than 80 trees were planted by donors in partnership with Woodchuck USA.