Lakeland PBS

BSU Instructor Showcasing Pottery and Ceramic Work at Talley Gallery

Emma HudziakMar. 15 2022

Bemidji State University’s Talley Gallery is now showcasing “Ambulations in Art,” an exhibit of recent works by BSU instructor Cyrus Swann that features various pottery and ceramic pieces.

The gallery was sponsored by a grant from Five Wings Arts Council and the McKnight Foundation in order to give artist and instructor Cyrus Swann the freedom to freely explore and experiment with his creativity without any deadlines or constraints.

Swann has been working with pottery and ceramics for roughly 20 years. Being a BSU alumnus himself, he says that it’s cool to look back and think about how his artwork has evolved.

Along with Swann’s exhibit, the “Hand Built” exhibit is located just down the hallway and displays pottery and ceramic pieces by his inspired students.

“Ambulations in Art” will be displayed at BSU’s Talley Gallery until March 25th, and the Hand Built exhibit will be open until the 18th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Announcement of New BSU/NTC President Expected This Week

In Focus: BSU Takes to the Stage with Opera Productions

BSU Names New Dean of Individual & Community Health

BSU and NTC Celebrate International Women’s Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.