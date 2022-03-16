BSU Instructor Showcasing Pottery and Ceramic Work at Talley Gallery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University’s Talley Gallery is now showcasing “Ambulations in Art,” an exhibit of recent works by BSU instructor Cyrus Swann that features various pottery and ceramic pieces.

The gallery was sponsored by a grant from Five Wings Arts Council and the McKnight Foundation in order to give artist and instructor Cyrus Swann the freedom to freely explore and experiment with his creativity without any deadlines or constraints.

Swann has been working with pottery and ceramics for roughly 20 years. Being a BSU alumnus himself, he says that it’s cool to look back and think about how his artwork has evolved.

Along with Swann’s exhibit, the “Hand Built” exhibit is located just down the hallway and displays pottery and ceramic pieces by his inspired students.

“Ambulations in Art” will be displayed at BSU’s Talley Gallery until March 25th, and the Hand Built exhibit will be open until the 18th.

