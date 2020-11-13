Lakeland PBS

BSU Hosts Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Hagg-Sauer Hall

Lakeland News — Nov. 12 2020

Bemidji State University celebrated the official opening of its new Hagg-Sauer Hall building today, with BSU school officials holding a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony included speeches from BSU president Dr. Faith Hensrud, Minnesota State chancellor Devinder Malhotra, musical performances, and also featured a brief background on how the building got its name.

The ceremony closed with a full tour of the building.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

