BSU Hosts Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Hagg-Sauer Hall

Bemidji State University celebrated the official opening of its new Hagg-Sauer Hall building today, with BSU school officials holding a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony included speeches from BSU president Dr. Faith Hensrud, Minnesota State chancellor Devinder Malhotra, musical performances, and also featured a brief background on how the building got its name.

The ceremony closed with a full tour of the building.

