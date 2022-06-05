BSU Hosts Retirement Reception for President Faith Hensrud

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many friends and colleagues gathered at Bemidji State University’s American Indian Resource Center on Thursday to celebrate the retirement of BSU and Northwest Technical College President, Dr. Faith C. Hensrud.

President Hensrud announced her retirement for this coming summer back in August of 2021. During the banquet held at the AIRC, many were able to congratulate Hensrud on her departure.

Hensrud has worked as BSU and NTC’s president for the past six years, and under her guidance both schools have had an increase in diversity amongst their student bodies, as well as an increase in scholarship opportunities.

Though Hensrud will miss her position as president, she also shared that she is most excited to have the opportunity to spend more time with her first grandchild. Hensrud also added that one of her favorite moments as president was the ability to be a part of BSU’s centennial celebration.

Hensrud’s last day as president will be effective on June 30th Come July 1st, Dr. John Hoffman will be taking over the reigns as Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College’s new president.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today