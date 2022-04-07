Lakeland PBS

BSU Hosts Panel on Leadership Challenges During Times of Change

Mary BalstadApr. 6 2022

Inspirational voices spoke up when both community and student leaders gathered on Tuesday, April 5 at Bemidji State University’s American Indian Resource Center to discuss the challenges of leadership during times of change.

The past two years have challenged individual people and communities in various ways. Living through a pandemic is just the tip of the iceberg of what leaders in Bemidji and at BSU are facing. The panel called for understanding and explored how they achieve that as leaders, even if challenges like COVID-19 arise.

“It’s about communities, it’s about listening, and it’s about hearing, and then putting it in a perspective of reaching those who need to be heard,” said Bemidji City Councilor Audrey Thayer.

“Being the leader, part of that recipe is indeed ensuring that we are inclusive, which means that we are trying our best to connect and realizing that we may fail,” said Steven Parker, BSU and Northwest Technical College’s Campus Diversity Officer.

Attendees at the panel ranged from young to old, but the difference in years didn’t deter people from finding inspiration in the panelists’ answers. Participants shared personal yet insightful anecdotes, displaying the strong leadership in both BSU and the city itself.

The panel kicked off the annual Student Achievement Conference, which took place Wednesday, April 6 at the BSU campus.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

COVID-19 Visits, Hospitalizations Decrease at Sanford Health in Bemidji

BSU Students to Present Research at Annual Achievement Conference

Bemidji City Council Hears Public Disagreement on New Ward Map

Bemidji School Board Selects Finalists for Next Superintendent

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.