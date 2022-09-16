BSU Hosts Minnesota State Biennial Budget Listening Session

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Representatives from the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities met at Bemidji State University’s campus Thursday as part of the system’s Biennial Budget Listening Session Tour.

The tour’s main purpose is to meet with faculty, students, and representatives from the community to know where budgetary efforts should be directed for the upcoming school year. Community members spoke on a number of topics, ranging from issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to student equity and recent low-enrollment reports.

“There are very few systems of higher education leaders that are going out community, by community, by community, to listen to the people in the towns, at the institutions and to gather information to inform how they approach the legislature in terms of asks for the upcoming two-year budget cycle,” said Dr. John Hoffman, President of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

The Biennial Budget Listening Session Tour will continue until September 29th. More information on the tour can be found on the LeadMN website.

