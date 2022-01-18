BSU Hosts Breakfast in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College’s Center for Diversity, Equity, and inclusion hosted a breakfast at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom this morning in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, was an open celebration for the people of Bemidji to honor the life of one of the most influential civil rights activists in the history of the United States of America. There were six speakers that presented over Zoom today, including officials from Minnesota State, BSU Campus Diversity Officer Steven Parker, and Michele Brielmaier, NTC’s Dean of Nursing and Human Services.

Dr. Ye “Solar” Hong, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said the event aims to provide a platform for the community to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King through spoken words.

Hong also shared, that she is very thankful for everyone that attended today’s event, either virtually or in-person. She is grateful for all of the support that they have received from the community and institutions.

Though this event has looked different for the last two years due to the pandemic, it is something that both BSU and NTC will strive to host annually moving forward.

