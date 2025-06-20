BSU Hosts 48th Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament at BTCC

It was a beautiful Friday morning over at the Bemidji Town & Country Club, and that weather lined up perfectly for the 48th Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament.

The annual event kicks off the Bemidji State athletic summer golf fundraisers each year and has brought in more than $950,000 over the last 47 years combined. This summer, they hope to eclipse the $1 million mark.

But in addition to raising money, the tournament is also an opportunity for friends, family, and alumni to get together and have a good time.

“Every single one of our fundraising golf tournaments is built on a foundation of folks who love BSU, whose families have carried on that love, and we try to instill that in our student athletes every single year,” said BSU Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen. “My favorite part about this tournament is definitely just hearing the stories out on the course.”

“Three years in, I’m still learning something new about every participant,” she continued. “To hear about their lives, what’s happened in the last year, and just getting to know their families through golf and through eating a few brats, it really is the most fun part of the job, is those interpersonal relationships.”

Between the morning and afternoon flights of golf, BSU basketball player and former Bemidji Lumberjack Isaac Severts was awarded the Gordy Skaar Athletic Scholarship, which is given each year to an incoming freshman or transfer student-athlete from northern Minnesota.