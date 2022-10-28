Lakeland PBS

BSU Hosting Opioid Awareness & Narcan Training Event

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2022

Andrea Herold, educator at Rural AIDS Action Network, will teach attendees at the event. (Credit: raan.org)

Bemidji State University is hosting an opioid awareness and Narcan training event next week on campus.

Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction.

The event is Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in Hagg-Sauer Hall 150. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public.

The training is part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week Activities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Minnesota State Chancellor Announces Retirement Plans

Dr. John Hoffman Officially Inaugurated as BSU & NTC President

BSU to Host New Institute for Indigenous Education & Practice

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.