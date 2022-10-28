BSU Hosting Opioid Awareness & Narcan Training Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University is hosting an opioid awareness and Narcan training event next week on campus.

Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction.

The event is Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in Hagg-Sauer Hall 150. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public.

The training is part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week Activities.

