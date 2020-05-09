BSU Holds Virtual Celebration For Class of 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More than 1,000 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bemidji State University today with a Zoom virtual celebration.

The festivities were open to all students, their families, and university representatives and included messages from President Faith Hensrud, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, and more.

In addition, a Minneapolis-based artist will be installing a mosaic on the new Hagg-Sauer Hall building that will be dedicated to the BSU class of 2020.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today