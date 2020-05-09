BSU Holds Virtual Celebration For Class of 2020
More than 1,000 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bemidji State University today with a Zoom virtual celebration.
The festivities were open to all students, their families, and university representatives and included messages from President Faith Hensrud, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, and more.
In addition, a Minneapolis-based artist will be installing a mosaic on the new Hagg-Sauer Hall building that will be dedicated to the BSU class of 2020.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.