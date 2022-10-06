Lakeland PBS

BSU Holds Annual All-Campus Health Fair

Justin OthoudtOct. 5 2022

Health and wellness are important topics that have been in the public eye for good reason. It’s important that communities have access to healthcare resources, like Bemidji State University’s annual All-Campus Health Fair.

The fair gives BSU students, faculty, and staff a number of resources, such as access to flu shots and other vaccinations, and offers several panels to provide information on specific health concerns.

Like most things these past few years, this long-running event had to be put on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been doing this for a decade, but this our first time back in three years,” explained Bemidji State University health education coordinator Jay Passa.

Now that the event has returned, it seems larger than life, with attractions and vendors offering activities and resources to better educate students and the community as a whole.

“A lot of the focus here isn’t just on the students,” said BSU student and Lifestyle Educators president Peyton Barber. “It’s on everybody, and everybody in the Beltrami County area.”

Students and staff who attended the health fair were also entered into a raffle to win prizes, including bike rentals and an air fryer, throughout the course of the event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Bemidji’s Great River Rescue Lowers Adoption Fees for Dogs

House Into a Home: Headwaters Unitarian Universalists Celebrate New Building

Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds

In Business: Bemidji’s Hatchet House Hits the Mark with Customers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.