BSU Holds Annual All-Campus Health Fair

Health and wellness are important topics that have been in the public eye for good reason. It’s important that communities have access to healthcare resources, like Bemidji State University’s annual All-Campus Health Fair.

The fair gives BSU students, faculty, and staff a number of resources, such as access to flu shots and other vaccinations, and offers several panels to provide information on specific health concerns.

Like most things these past few years, this long-running event had to be put on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been doing this for a decade, but this our first time back in three years,” explained Bemidji State University health education coordinator Jay Passa.

Now that the event has returned, it seems larger than life, with attractions and vendors offering activities and resources to better educate students and the community as a whole.

“A lot of the focus here isn’t just on the students,” said BSU student and Lifestyle Educators president Peyton Barber. “It’s on everybody, and everybody in the Beltrami County area.”

Students and staff who attended the health fair were also entered into a raffle to win prizes, including bike rentals and an air fryer, throughout the course of the event.

