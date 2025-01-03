BSU Hockey Ticket Prices Stay the Same as ‘All-in Pricing’ Law Takes Effect

BSU hockey fans looking to buy tickets in the new year may have noticed a difference in prices when purchasing on Ticketmaster or other third-party platforms. Ticket prices did not actually go up, though – a new law that went into effect on January 1st forces all online ticketing platforms to now include all fees upfront when showing the pre-tax ticket price.

The Minnesota ticketing fairness law was created to provide transparency by showing the actual cost of tickets, creating a better buying experience for consumers who were previously surprised by fees added on at checkout.

BSU hockey fans looking to avoid fees altogether can either purchase tickets in person at the Sanford Center ticket office or by calling (218) 444-4031. More information is available at BSUBeavers.com.