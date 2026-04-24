BSU Hockey Sees Multiple Roster Changes During Transfer Portal Period

The two-week window to enter the NCAA Men’s ice hockey transfer portal ends today, Apr. 27, while the ability for teams to pick up players from the portal continues until the 2026-27 season begins.

BSU men’s hockey had four players enter the portal on the first day it was open, and this past Friday one more hopped in the portal, sophomore defenseman Isa Parekh. He played in 62 games in two seasons at Bemidji State, scoring 20 points with three goals.

But the Beavers also added three from the portal, including grad transfer Carter Rapalje, a forward out of Ferris State. BSU will be his fourth school in school years. He started at Stonehill and then went to Long Island before reaching FSU, where last season he scored 11 goals and had nine assists.

Sophomore defenseman Joe Gramer from Omaha and sophomore forward Will Dawson from Air Force were also picked up in the portal.

So far, the women have added two new skaters from the transfer portal: Ruby Rauk, a freshman forward from Quinnipiac who played at Minnetonka in high school, and freshman goaltender Sophia Villanueva from Minnesota Duluth, who only saw action in five games last year.