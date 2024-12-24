BSU Football’s Marcus Hansen Transfers to D2 Harding University

The Bemidji State Football program took a hit on Monday as defensive lineman Marcus Hansen announced that he has committed to Harding University, a D2 school in Searcy, Arkansas, after hitting the transfer portal last week.

Hansen recently earned himself AP All-American honors for the second time, and he was also named to the All-NSIC First Team two years in a row.

Hansen started in every game for the last two years and recorded 128 total tackles and 18-and-a-half sacks during his time with the Beavers.