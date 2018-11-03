BSU Football’s Landon Jones Catches 3 TD’s in Loss to MSU Moorhead
It came in a tough 31-26 loss to MSU Moorhead, but Landon Jones had a career day, catching 8 for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns (and he hurdled over a defender). It's the first 3 TD game for a @BSUBeaversFB receiver since 2009. pic.twitter.com/VIyQMMKq2P
— AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 3, 2018
