BSU Football’s Joey Prondzinski Named NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week

Bemidji State football’s Joey Prondzinski has earned NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after his kicking efforts in the Beavers’ 19-13 overtime victory over Michigan Tech Thursday.

The redshirt junior transfer from Winona State made an immediate impact with his new squad, scoring the first six points of the game on two field goals in the second half, plus a PAT on the go-ahead touchdown with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

Minnesota State’s quarterback Hayden Ekern was named Offensive Player of the Week, while DB Justus Breston from UMary was named Player of the Week in Defense.

In the polls, Bemidji State remained static at 25th. The Coaches’ Poll will not have its first vote until after week one games, but in the D2Football.com poll, they did keep the Beavers the same at 20th even after their win.

This week, the Green and White travel to 13th-ranked Minnesota State on Saturday, September 7th to try and avenge last year’s three-point loss. The Mavericks are also ranked 8th in the D2Football.com poll. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.