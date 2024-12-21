BSU Football’s Gannon, Hansen Garner AP All-American Accolades

The postseason accolades continue to grow for Bemidji State football as offensive lineman Jake Gannon and defensive lineman Marcus Hansen were named All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Gannon was dubbed a First Team All-American. The senior captain blocked at the center of the Beavers’ o-line that ranked 27th in rushing offense, averaging just over 180 yards per game, and ranked 29th in sacks allowed, giving up less than two per game.

Hansen earned Second Team honors. The redshirt junior helped anchor a defense that is one of the best in program history, finishing as the 10th best unit in the NCAA. Upfront, he was able to net 61 total tackles, 34 of them solo, and 14.5 for a loss, along with 7.5 sacks.

The two linemen join a list of AP All-Americans that has swelled to ten for Bemidji State. This is Gannon’s first time garnering All-American honors and it is the second time for Hansen.